Temperatures to fall sharply next week following rain
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Temperatures are forecast to drop sharply next week following rain in some parts of the nation on the weekend and nationwide Monday, the state weather agency said Thursday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the morning low will fall to between minus 1 C and minus 9 C nationwide between Tuesday and Nov. 13, with the daily high ranging from 8 C to 18 C.
The apparent temperatures will dive further due to strong winds, the KMA said, issuing a wind and wave advisory for all coastal areas next week.
The forecast of a sudden drop in temperatures coincides with "ipdong," or the onset of winter in the lunar calendar, which falls on Sunday this year.
According to the KMA, rain will begin on the southern resort island of Jeju and the southern coastal areas of the mainland Saturday before spreading to the southern provinces of Gyeongsang and Jeolla, and the eastern coastal areas on Sunday.
On Monday, rain is predicted across the country.
The agency forecast "short and strong" rain nationwide Monday morning and "long and mild" rain between Monday afternoon and Wednesday. It said rain could turn into snow in some regions, including areas north of Seoul and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province.
