Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Shopping Q3 net profit up 10157.2 pct. to 305.8 bln won

All News 15:46 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Shopping Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 305.8 billion won (US$258.6 million), up 10157.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 28.9 billion won, down 73.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 2.4 percent to 4 trillion won.

The operating profit was 66.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!