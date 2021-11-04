(LEAD) Seoul stocks advance on Fed's comments over tapering
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks advanced Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled "patience" in raising interest rates. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.51 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 2,983.22 points.
Trading volume was moderate at about 759 million shares worth some 14.4 trillion won (US$12.2 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 580 to 295.
Foreigners bought a net 326 billion won, while retail investors sold 655 billion won. Institutions purchased a net 317 billion won.
The key index came off to a bullish start.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 1.04 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.29 percent, as the Federal Reserve said it will start to taper its massive asset purchases later this month amid the economic recovery.
At a news conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday (local time) the U.S. central bank would be "patient" before hiking the benchmark interest rate.
"The KOSPI seems to have received a positive impact from the accommodative FOMC meeting results (about the interest rates)," said Daeshin Securities analyst Lee Kyung-min.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 0.28 percent to 70,600 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.47 percent to 106,000 won, and internet portal operator Naver climbed 2.24 percent to 411,500 won.
Leading car battery firm LG Chem gained 0.77 percent to 790,000 won, and Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved up 2.64 percent to 214,000 won.
Kakao Pay, the mobile payment service arm of Kakao Corp., South Korea's top messenger app, plunged 12.44 percent to 169,000 won on its second day of trading on profit-taking.
The local currency closed at 1,182.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed mixed. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 0.4 basis point to 2.040 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 3.7 basis points to 2.252 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
N. Korea's U.N. ambassador calls for dismantlement of UNC
-
(LEAD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
-
Netflix VP says company is in talks with 'Squid Game' producers for additional bonus
-
(2nd LD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Appeals court upholds 25-year prison sentence for man in fatal child abuse case