KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 86,700 DN 4,700
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,845 UP 20
SamyangFood 81,300 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,750 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 384,000 DN 2,000
KAL 30,300 UP 100
POSCO CHEMICAL 146,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,030 UP 60
Daewoong 32,500 DN 900
TaekwangInd 1,004,000 DN 6,000
LG Corp. 93,100 UP 700
BoryungPharm 14,450 DN 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 43,400 DN 250
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 105,500 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 37,950 UP 100
HITEJINRO 33,800 DN 250
Yuhan 61,100 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 145,000 DN 500
DL 65,300 DN 1,100
KCC 318,500 DN 2,000
SKBP 98,000 UP 200
AmoreG 50,500 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 214,000 UP 5,500
BukwangPharm 13,450 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 103,000 UP 3,900
NEXENTIRE 7,660 UP 110
CHONGKUNDANG 120,000 DN 3,500
TaihanElecWire 2,300 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 26,100 DN 50
Daesang 23,950 0
SKNetworks 5,180 DN 60
ORION Holdings 16,000 0
Hanwha 32,300 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 229,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,150 DN 50
Kogas 43,750 UP 200
DB HiTek 58,800 UP 400
CJ 97,800 UP 2,500
LX INT 26,300 DN 450
DongkukStlMill 16,850 DN 200
