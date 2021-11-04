KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,750 UP 650
KIA CORP. 87,000 UP 2,000
SK hynix 106,000 UP 500
Youngpoong 687,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,600 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,850 DN 2,900
KEPCO E&C 87,600 UP 16,900
ShinpoongPharm 51,100 UP 300
CUCKOO 20,050 DN 2,750
CSWIND 61,600 DN 8,500
DOOSAN 125,500 UP 15,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,610 DN 110
POSCO 297,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE 33,600 UP 200
DB INSURANCE 59,500 UP 1,200
GCH Corp 29,400 DN 250
Shinsegae 235,500 DN 2,500
LotteChilsung 138,500 DN 3,500
Hyosung 99,700 DN 300
Nongshim 281,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 79,700 DN 400
DongwonInd 234,500 UP 6,000
SK Discovery 48,300 DN 250
LS 62,000 DN 400
GC Corp 261,500 0
GS E&C 42,150 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 751,000 UP 19,000
KPIC 183,500 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,810 UP 60
SKC 175,500 0
GS Retail 32,500 DN 50
Ottogi 474,000 DN 500
SamsungElec 70,600 UP 200
IlyangPharm 29,950 DN 600
NHIS 13,000 UP 100
F&F Holdings 36,950 DN 300
MERITZ SECU 4,655 DN 45
SamsungElecMech 160,000 UP 500
Hanmi Science 58,200 DN 500
Hanssem 92,600 DN 2,500
(MORE)
