HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,750 UP 650

KIA CORP. 87,000 UP 2,000

SK hynix 106,000 UP 500

Youngpoong 687,000 UP 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 51,600 UP 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,850 DN 2,900

KEPCO E&C 87,600 UP 16,900

ShinpoongPharm 51,100 UP 300

CUCKOO 20,050 DN 2,750

CSWIND 61,600 DN 8,500

DOOSAN 125,500 UP 15,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,610 DN 110

POSCO 297,500 DN 3,000

LOTTE 33,600 UP 200

DB INSURANCE 59,500 UP 1,200

GCH Corp 29,400 DN 250

Shinsegae 235,500 DN 2,500

LotteChilsung 138,500 DN 3,500

Hyosung 99,700 DN 300

Nongshim 281,000 DN 1,000

SGBC 79,700 DN 400

DongwonInd 234,500 UP 6,000

SK Discovery 48,300 DN 250

LS 62,000 DN 400

GC Corp 261,500 0

GS E&C 42,150 DN 300

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 751,000 UP 19,000

KPIC 183,500 DN 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,810 UP 60

SKC 175,500 0

GS Retail 32,500 DN 50

Ottogi 474,000 DN 500

SamsungElec 70,600 UP 200

IlyangPharm 29,950 DN 600

NHIS 13,000 UP 100

F&F Holdings 36,950 DN 300

MERITZ SECU 4,655 DN 45

SamsungElecMech 160,000 UP 500

Hanmi Science 58,200 DN 500

Hanssem 92,600 DN 2,500

