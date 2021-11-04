KSOE 102,000 DN 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,200 DN 1,900

OCI 124,000 DN 3,000

LS ELECTRIC 59,500 UP 200

KorZinc 510,000 DN 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,960 DN 30

HyundaiMipoDock 76,300 DN 1,300

IS DONGSEO 46,100 0

HtlShilla 80,900 0

S-Oil 99,300 DN 700

LG Innotek 216,500 UP 5,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 228,500 UP 1,500

HMM 27,000 UP 250

HYUNDAI WIA 78,000 0

Mobis 252,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,300 DN 750

S-1 83,700 DN 600

ZINUS 80,600 DN 400

Hanchem 332,000 UP 3,500

DWS 51,700 DN 500

KumhoPetrochem 168,000 DN 500

KEPCO 23,150 UP 550

SamsungSecu 47,150 UP 150

KG DONGBU STL 11,300 DN 100

DONGSUH 34,400 DN 700

SamsungEng 23,600 DN 500

SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 0

PanOcean 5,900 UP 20

SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 0

CheilWorldwide 23,450 DN 250

KT 30,700 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL165500 UP500

SKTelecom 309,500 0

SNT MOTIV 50,700 UP 200

LOTTE TOUR 19,150 DN 350

HyundaiElev 47,450 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 UP 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 29,700 DN 250

KUMHOTIRE 5,500 UP 120

Hanon Systems 14,600 UP 50

(MORE)