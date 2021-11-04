KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 102,000 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,200 DN 1,900
OCI 124,000 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 59,500 UP 200
KorZinc 510,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,960 DN 30
HyundaiMipoDock 76,300 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 46,100 0
HtlShilla 80,900 0
S-Oil 99,300 DN 700
LG Innotek 216,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 228,500 UP 1,500
HMM 27,000 UP 250
HYUNDAI WIA 78,000 0
Mobis 252,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,300 DN 750
S-1 83,700 DN 600
ZINUS 80,600 DN 400
Hanchem 332,000 UP 3,500
DWS 51,700 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 168,000 DN 500
KEPCO 23,150 UP 550
SamsungSecu 47,150 UP 150
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 DN 100
DONGSUH 34,400 DN 700
SamsungEng 23,600 DN 500
SAMSUNG C&T 116,500 0
PanOcean 5,900 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 34,250 0
CheilWorldwide 23,450 DN 250
KT 30,700 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL165500 UP500
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 50,700 UP 200
LOTTE TOUR 19,150 DN 350
HyundaiElev 47,450 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 UP 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,700 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 5,500 UP 120
Hanon Systems 14,600 UP 50
