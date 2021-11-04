KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 249,500 UP 1,000
Handsome 42,650 DN 50
Asiana Airlines 21,850 UP 100
COWAY 78,300 UP 900
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,500 DN 500
IBK 11,250 UP 200
DHICO 26,250 UP 1,650
Doosanfc 53,800 DN 800
LG Display 20,350 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,100 UP 100
Kangwonland 26,800 DN 50
NAVER 411,500 UP 9,000
Kakao 130,000 UP 5,500
NCsoft 595,000 DN 62,000
LG Uplus 14,350 UP 100
KIWOOM 107,000 UP 1,500
DSME 24,000 DN 600
HDSINFRA 8,320 DN 150
DWEC 6,100 DN 10
DongwonF&B 207,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 44,750 UP 3,150
LGH&H 1,239,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 790,000 UP 6,000
Celltrion 208,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 70,300 0
LGELECTRONICS 122,500 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,750 DN 50
KT&G 85,500 UP 1,900
Huchems 27,200 DN 1,050
DAEWOONG PHARM 142,500 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,900 0
KIH 85,800 DN 1,600
LOTTE Himart 27,900 UP 50
GS 42,800 UP 100
CJ CGV 30,550 DN 550
LIG Nex1 47,700 UP 800
Fila Holdings 38,400 UP 1,850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,000 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,450 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 3,475 UP 30
(MORE)
-
BTS gets three nods at American Music Awards, including Artist of The Year
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(Yonhap Feature) Self-proclaimed prophet and maverick, ridiculed by others, makes 3rd presidential bid
-
(3rd LD) N.K. leader loses 20 kilograms, has no health issues: Seoul's spy agency
-
N. Korea's U.N. ambassador calls for dismantlement of UNC
-
Netflix VP says company is in talks with 'Squid Game' producers for additional bonus
-
(LEAD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
-
(2nd LD) New infections spike to over 2,600 amid 'living with COVID-19'
-
Appeals court upholds 25-year prison sentence for man in fatal child abuse case