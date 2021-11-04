KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 187,000 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 20,250 UP 50
SK Innovation 239,500 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 32,850 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 56,000 UP 600
Hansae 23,450 DN 50
LX HAUSYS 68,500 DN 1,200
Youngone Corp 43,800 UP 250
GKL 16,050 UP 150
KOLON IND 83,900 DN 1,600
HanmiPharm 273,000 0
BNK Financial Group 8,680 UP 30
emart 167,000 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY426 50 UP400
KOLMAR KOREA 44,350 DN 400
HANJINKAL 56,600 UP 300
DoubleUGames 66,800 UP 500
COSMAX 122,500 DN 1,000
MANDO 64,000 UP 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 865,000 DN 9,000
INNOCEAN 58,300 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 40,100 UP 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,150 UP 300
Netmarble 124,000 DN 1,500
KRAFTON 468,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S62200 DN600
ORION 117,500 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 16,100 UP 50
BGF Retail 168,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 178,000 DN 3,500
HDC-OP 25,500 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 605,000 UP 39,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 682,000 UP 7,000
SKBS 258,500 UP 9,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,600 UP 300
KakaoBank 60,000 UP 600
HYBE 356,500 UP 10,000
SK ie technology 152,000 DN 3,000
DL E&C 133,000 DN 3,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,900 DN 40
(END)
