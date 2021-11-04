Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hybe Q3 net profit up 82 pct. to 49.5 bln won

All News 16:03 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hybe Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 49.5 billion won (US$41.9 million), up 82 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 65.6 billion won, up 63.2 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 79.5 percent to 341 billion won.

The operating profit was 6.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
