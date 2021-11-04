Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanmi Science swings to black in Q3

All News 16:15 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hanmi Science Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 16.1 billion won (US$13.6 million), shifting from a loss of 7.5 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the July-September period was 18.5 billion, compared with a loss of 3.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 9.5 percent to 236.4 billion won.
