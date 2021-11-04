Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Industries Q3 net income down 19.3 pct. to 55.3 bln won

All News 16:39 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Industries Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 55.3 billion won (US$46.7 million), down 19.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 69.6 billion won, down 25.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 0.5 percent to 737.5 billion won.
