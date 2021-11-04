Yonhap News Summary
------------------
S. Korea open to talks with Japan, continues to make efforts to improve ties
BUDAPEST -- South Korea is willing to hold talks with Japan, including a summit, and will continue to make efforts to improve bilateral ties, a senior presidential official has said.
The official made the remarks after President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida did not hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a U.N. climate summit this week in Glasgow, Scotland.
------------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea launches task force on economic security amid supply chain disruptions
SEOUL -- South Korea has established a new task force to support the pan-governmental campaign to build resilient supply chains of key items and tackle pandemic-driven economic challenges, the foreign ministry announced Thursday.
The "economic security" team was launched earlier this week to collaborate with other government agencies in helping local companies' efforts to resolve ongoing supply chain issues, which has emerged as a hot-button global issue, especially amid the protracted COVID-19 pandemic.
------------------
(3rd LD) S. Korea wary of potential market volatility after Fed's meeting
SEOUL -- South Korea said Thursday the Federal Reserve's plan to taper its bond purchases is expected to have a limited impact on the Korean financial market, but it will closely monitor the market due to potential volatility over global inflation risks.
At the latest policy meeting, the Fed on Wednesday (local time) froze the key interest rate near zero but said it will start to taper its massive asset purchases later this month amid the economic recovery from the pandemic.
------------------
N. Korea in final preparations to reopen border with China: official
SEOUL -- North Korea is in the final stage of preparations to reopen its train routes with China following prolonged border controls to stave off the coronavirus, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
The North is expected to first resume cargo transportation via land routes, the official said, though adding it's hard to tell exactly when the operations would begin.
------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea ships 290,000 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam
SEOUL -- South Korea shipped 290,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to Vietnam on Thursday, in addition to its earlier donation of 1.1 million doses last month, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
An airplane carrying the vaccine departed from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day and will arrive in Vietnam on the same day, the ministry said.
------------------
Seoul stocks advance on Fed's comments over tapering
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled "patience" in raising interest rates. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 7.51 points, or 0.25 percent, to close at 2,983.22 points.
------------------
U.S. firm on nuclear umbrella commitment to S. Korea: Seoul ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's defense ministry said Thursday that the United States remains firm on its pledge to provide a "nuclear umbrella" to its Asian ally, amid reports that Washington is considering a policy shift to limit its use of nuclear arms.
During an ongoing nuclear posture review, the Joe Biden administration has reportedly been mulling a "no-first-use" declaration that would rule out the possibility of the U.S. launching a preemptive nuclear strike in a contingency, a move that critics say could weaken deterrence against potential adversaries.
------------------
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense
SEOUL -- North Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday its development of new weapons is an "inevitable choice" to prevent a war and protect its people, accusing the United States of having "double standards" on self-defense against Pyongyang.
North Korea conducted a series of missile launches in the last two months, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test in October.
