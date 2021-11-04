Dongwon F & B Q3 net profit down 50.9 pct. to 15.1 bln won
All News 17:00 November 04, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon F & B Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 15.1 billion won (US$12.8 million), down 50.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 49.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 43.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.5 percent to 965.1 billion won.
The operating profit was 7.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
