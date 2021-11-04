Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kopla to raise 30.9 bln won via stock offering

All News 18:29 November 04, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kopla Co.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 30.9 billion won (US$26.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.62 million common shares at a price of 8,520 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
