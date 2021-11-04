S. Korea to boost diplomatic consultations over shortage of urea water solution
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean national security officials on Thursday vowed to expand diplomatic consultations with their counterparts from partner nations over recent supply shortages of a key industry material, Cheong Wa Dae said.
During a regular meeting of the presidential National Security Council (NSC)'s standing committee, its members checked the supply situation of urea water solution, a key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions, and pledged to seek active consultations with countries concerned to ensure its stable supply.
South Korea has been grappling with lack of the material and its soaring prices in recent weeks as China has restricted its shipments amid a trade conflict with Australia.
During the meeting, the NSC members also checked the security situation of North Korea and the region, and vowed to expand international consultations to make progress in its drive for an end-of-war declaration and other efforts for peace on the Korean Peninsula.
In September, President Moon Jae-in renewed his proposal for a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, which officials here hope can contribute to confidence-building with Pyongyang. The war ended in a cease-fire, not a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas technically at war.
