SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 5.
-- Gov't to limit profit for development projects to around 6 to 10 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Fed to taper bond purchases (Kookmin Daily)
-- NSC holds emergency meeting to discuss shortage of urea water solution (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea grapples with lack of urea water solution (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Fed's tapering likely to have limited impact on S. Korean market (Segye Times)
-- Former chief of planning for Seongnam Development Corp. had 7-min phone call with key aide of Lee Jae-myung right before search, seizure (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to use industrial urea water for vehicles amid shortage (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Fed to taper bond purchases later this month (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to limit profit for development projects to prevent another 'Daejang-dong corruption scandal' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Fed to taper bond purchases, interest rates likely to increase as early as next June (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Urea shortage cripples e-commerce, exports (Korea Economic Daily)
-- Concerns rise as COVID-19 cases surge among teens, seniors (Korea Herald)
-- Korea's nuclear phase-out policy creates paradox (Korea Times)
-- Search on for sick beds as COVID-19 cases keep spiking (Korea JoongAng Daily)
