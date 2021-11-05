Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to limit profit for development projects to around 6 to 10 pct (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Fed to taper bond purchases (Kookmin Daily)

-- NSC holds emergency meeting to discuss shortage of urea water solution (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea grapples with lack of urea water solution (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Fed's tapering likely to have limited impact on S. Korean market (Segye Times)

-- Former chief of planning for Seongnam Development Corp. had 7-min phone call with key aide of Lee Jae-myung right before search, seizure (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to use industrial urea water for vehicles amid shortage (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Fed to taper bond purchases later this month (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to limit profit for development projects to prevent another 'Daejang-dong corruption scandal' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Fed to taper bond purchases, interest rates likely to increase as early as next June (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Urea shortage cripples e-commerce, exports (Korea Economic Daily)

