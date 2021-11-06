Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon: Presidential election is battle between candidate with common sense and one without (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Yoon says he will eradicate corruption like Daejang-dong scandal (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon Seok-youl elected as presidential candidate of People Power Party (Donga llbo)
-- Yoon: I will end politics of corruption and plunder (Segye Times)
-- Opposition's presidential nominee Yoon: I will restore common sense and fairness (Chosun Ilbo)
-- PPP presidential candidate Yoon: I will achieve change of government (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Curtain goes up for ruling, opposition parties' presidential election of 'punishment' (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon Seok-youl grabs sword for change of government (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Yoon Seok-youl: Battle against populists starts now (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lee Jae-myung vs. Yoon Seok-youl, '124 days of war' begins (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
