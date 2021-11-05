(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Nov. 5)

The prosecution reduced Yoo's breach-of-trust amount greatly. When it detained him, it estimated the damage to Seongnam would reach into the hundreds of billions of won. When it first requested pretrial detention for Kim unsuccessfully, it reduced the sum to 116.3 billion won ($98.5 million) or more. In adding breach of trust to Yoo's charges, it lowered his malfeasance damage sharply to a minimum of 65.1 billion won. Seongnam Development on Monday estimated its loss due to the scheme at 179.3 billion won.