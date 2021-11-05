(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 5)

On Thursday, the prosecution arrested two key suspects in the corruption case. One is Kim Man-bae, owner of Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management ― one of the major private partners of the development project in Seongnam's Daejang-dong. He faces charges of breach of trust and bribery. Kim allegedly colluded with Yoo Dong-gyu, former acting president of the SDC, in manipulating the public bidding procedure to have his firm selected as the private partner for the project. Kim is suspected of causing at least 65.1 billion won ($55.1 million) in losses to the municipal government by illegally reaping excessive profits.