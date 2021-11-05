Today in Korean history
Nov. 6
1922 -- Korea's first recognized pilot, Ahn Chang-nam, succeeds in his maiden flight from Tokyo to Osaka. At the time, Korea was under Japanese colonial rule.
1990 -- Four direct telephone lines go into service linking South Korea with the former Soviet Union for the first time.
1993 -- President Kim Young-sam and Japanese Prime Minister Morihiro Hosokawa hold summit talks in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The two-day meeting dealt with the two countries' relations with North Korea, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and shared concerns over Russia's dumping of nuclear waste into the body of water between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.
2009 -- South Korea picks Seoul as the venue of the 2010 Group of 20 summit. The capital city fended off competition from Busan, Incheon and Jeju.
2010 -- Somali pirates release 24 crew members of the Samho Dream after more than seven months of captivity aboard the South Korean tanker in the Indian Ocean.
2016 -- The Seoul Central District Court issues a warrant to formally arrest An Chong-bum, a former presidential secretary, on his alleged connection to a political scandal that later led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
