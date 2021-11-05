Action Square to raise 30 bln won via stock sale
All News 07:48 November 05, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Action Square Co.on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 30 billion won The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 4.23 million common shares at a price of 7,090 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
