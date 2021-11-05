Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 November 05, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/10 Sunny 0
Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 20/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 20/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 21/07 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 19/06 Sunny 0
Gangneung 21/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/08 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 21/09 Cloudy 20
Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 30
Daegu 20/07 Cloudy 20
Busan 21/11 Cloudy 20
(END)
