Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/10 Sunny 0

Incheon 19/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 20/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 21/07 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 19/06 Sunny 0

Gangneung 21/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/08 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 21/09 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/14 Cloudy 30

Daegu 20/07 Cloudy 20

Busan 21/11 Cloudy 20

