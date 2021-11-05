Police drop defamation probe over Japanese diplomat's disparaging remarks against Moon
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Police have dropped a defamation probe into a senior Japanese diplomat accused of making disparaging remarks against President Moon Jae-in's efforts to improve relations with Tokyo, considering his diplomatic immunity, officials said Friday.
Hirohisa Soma, former deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, came under fire after he told a South Korean reporter during a lunch meeting in July that Moon's efforts to improve ties with Tokyo were tantamount to "masturbation."
Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi expressed regret, and Soma was recalled home.
Police opened an investigation into his remarks after a civic group reported him on charges of defaming and insulting the president but have ultimately decided not to further proceed with the case in consideration of diplomatic immunity, officials said.
"An investigation and court procedures can be pursued only after diplomatic immunity is given up expressly," a police officer said, adding that the foreign ministry has concluded that he practically refused to do so, having returned to Japan.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(5th LD) Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Moon, EU leader agree to bolster vaccine supplies for developing nations
-
(LEAD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
-
N. Korea's U.N. ambassador calls for dismantlement of UNC
-
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense
-
Netflix VP says company is in talks with 'Squid Game' producers for additional bonus