Military reports 8 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported eight additional COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,067, the defense ministry said.
Among the new cases were five Army draftees, including a trainee at a boot camp in Nonsan, some 200 kilometers south of Seoul.
An Army officer stationed in Gapyong, 60 kilometers east of Seoul, tested positive following a vacation. Another officer based in Paju, north of Seoul, contracted the virus after a family member tested positive.
A Joint Chiefs of Staff officer, based in Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 51 patients are still under treatment.
