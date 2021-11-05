Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LX International Q3 net profit up 331.5 pct. to 178.2 bln won

All News 13:09 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 178.2 billion won (US$150.4 million), up 331.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 500.6 percent on-year to 209.6 billion won. Sales increased 42.5 percent to 4.49 trillion won.
