KCC remains in red in Q3

All News 14:44 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- KCC Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 232.4 billion won (US$196.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 628.1 percent on-year to 120 billion won. Sales increased 19.9 percent to 1.48 trillion won.
