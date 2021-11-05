Korea Shipbuilding grabs 748 bln-won order for 3 LNG carriers
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has obtained a 748 billion-won (US$632 million) deal to build three LNG carriers.
The vessels will be delivered to an Oceania customer from the second half of 2024, the company said in an emailed statement.
With the latest deal, KSOE has bagged orders worth $20.9 billion so far this year, far exceeding this year's order target of $14.9 billion.
KSOE, the subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., operates three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co.
