Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecutors demand death penalty for adoptive mother in appeals trial of fatal child abuse case

All News 14:58 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Friday sought the death penalty again for a woman charged with abusing her adopted daughter to death in the appeals trial of the highly publicized case that shocked the country.

The prosecutors also requested the Seoul High Court ban the mother, surnamed Jang, from working at child-related facilities for 10 years, order her to wear a tracking device for 30 years and be put under probation for five years.

Jang was sentenced to life in prison in May for causing the death of her 16-month-old daughter, named Jung-in, by habitually abusing her for months last year.

On Oct. 13, 2020, Jung-in died of severe abdominal injuries and internal bleeding caused by "strong external force," apparently from her mother's abuse, according to an official autopsy. The death came less than a year after she was adopted.

This Nov. 11, 2020, file photo shows the adoptive mother of a 16-month-old baby girl leaving the Seoul Southern District Court after attending a hearing on an arrest warrant over the girl's death. (Yonhap)

"It looks like the adoptive mother stamped on the victim's abdomen," the lower court had said, convicting her of murder. "She could have predicted that impacting another blow to the victim's already damaged abdomen could lead to her death."

The accused has claimed during court hearings she had no intention to kill Jung-in, though she admitted to abusing her.

The prosecutors, however, said the life sentence is too lenient, considering the frequency, result and gravity of the abuse committed against a 16-month-old toddler who could not protect herself.

For Jang's husband, prosecutors upheld their 7 1/2-year imprisonment demand. The husband, surnamed Ahn, was sentenced to five years in prison by the lower court on charges of aiding and abetting the abuse, as well as taking part in them.

The high court will deliver sentences for the couple on Nov. 26.

In this file photo, people demand stern punishments for the adoptive parents of 16-month-old Jung-in, who died in a fatal child abuse case, in front of the Seoul Southern District Court in Seoul on May 14, 2021. (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Jung-in #child abuse #death penalty #prosecutors
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!