GS Retail Q3 net profit up 1041.6 pct. to 754.8 bln won

All News 15:27 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 754.8 billion won (US$636.7 million), up 1041.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 102.5 billion won, up 29.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 16 percent to 2.72 trillion won.

The operating profit was 3.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
