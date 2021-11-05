Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Nov. 1 -- Moon says Pope Francis stated intent to visit N. Korea
Nuke envoys of S. Korea, China discuss end-of-war declaration for NK dialogue
S. Korea, U.S. hold deputy-level talks on N. Korea
2 -- Seoul vows efforts to implement inter-Korean deal on forestry cooperation
Unification minister, WHO chief agree to cooperate for humanitarian aid to N.K.
3 -- N. Korea in final stage of building 10,000 apartment units in capital: state media
4 -- N. Korea in final preparations to reopen border with China: official
U.S. remains committed to U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: State Dept.
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense
5 -- Seoul vows close communications with UNSC following N.K. sanctions relief proposal
(END)
