CJ CGV remains in red in Q3

All News 15:34 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 123.9 billion won (US$104.6 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 77.5 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 96.8 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 4.4 percent to 162.1 billion won.
