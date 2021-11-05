Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Seoul vows close communications with UNSC following N.K. sanctions relief proposal
SEOUL -- South Korea will continue close communications with key U.N. Security Council (UNSC) members, the unification ministry said Friday, after China and Russia again proposed easing sanctions against North Korea.
Deputy ministry spokesman Cha Duck-chul said South Korea was aware that the two countries have circulated such a draft resolution to UNSC members, and that it will closely monitor related moves at the council.
------------
(LEAD) U.S. remains committed to U.N. sanctions on N. Korea: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- The United States remains committed to implementing U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea, a State Department spokesperson said Thursday.
Ned Price said the United States also urges all other U.N. members to do the same to prevent North Korea from further advancing its nuclear and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) capabilities.
------------
N. Korea in final preparations to reopen border with China: official
SEOUL -- North Korea is in the final stage of preparations to reopen its train routes with China following prolonged border controls to stave off the coronavirus, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
The North is expected to first resume cargo transportation via land routes, the official said, though adding it's hard to tell exactly when the operations would begin.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold deputy-level talks on N. Korea
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- Senior officials from South Korea and the United States held talks in Washington on Monday on ways to restart dialogue with North Korea, the State Department said.
U.S. Deputy Special Representative for the DPRK Jung Pak hosted a "deputy-level consultation meeting" with her South Korean counterpart, Rim Kap-soo, according to the department.
------------
Nuke envoys of S. Korea, China discuss end-of-war declaration for NK dialogue
SEOUL -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China held a videoconference Monday to discuss measures for an early resumption of the Korean peace process, including the proposed declaration of a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Noh Kyu-duk, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, held the virtual talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming to explain Seoul's efforts to revive stalled dialogue with North Korea and requested Beijing's "constructive" cooperation in the peace drive, the ministry said.
------------
Moon says Pope Francis stated intent to visit N. Korea
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Monday that Pope Francis stated his intention to visit North Korea during their meeting at the Vatican last week.
Moon and the pope met Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Rome. Moon said at the meeting that a papal visit to North Korea would foster peace on the Korean Peninsula and the pope responded positively, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
(END)
