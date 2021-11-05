Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
(LEAD) N. Korea calls for thorough wintertime antivirus measures
SEOUL -- North Korea called Thursday for thorough preventive measures against COVID-19 for the winter season.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's Workers' Party, highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant against the pandemic, saying the virus can be transmitted even through falling snow.
------------
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense
SEOUL -- North Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday its development of new weapons is an "inevitable choice" to prevent a war and protect its people, accusing the United States of having "double standards" on self-defense against Pyongyang.
North Korea conducted a series of missile launches in the last two months, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) test in October.
------------
N. Korea's U.N. ambassador calls for dismantlement of UNC
SEOUL -- North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations (UN) has called for the dismantlement of the U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) on the Korean Peninsula, claiming it is only serving the political and military interests of Washington.
Amb. Kim Song made the remarks at the fourth committee meeting of the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Oct. 27, accusing the U.S. of using the command for the "occupation" of South Korea and exerting influence in the region.
------------
N. Korea in final stage of building 10,000 apartment units in capital: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea is nearing the completion of a major housing project to construct 10,000 high-rise apartment units in its capital eight months after breaking ground, state media said Wednesday.
Cabinet Premier Kim Tok-hun visited the construction site, according to the Korean Central News Agency, which reported the construction work is "in the final stage."
------------
(END)
