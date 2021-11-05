Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy Industries remains in red in Q3

All News 15:35 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net loss of 123.8 billion won (US$104.5 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 110.2 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a loss of 13.4 billion won a year earlier. Revenue fell 11.4 percent to 1.48 trillion won.
