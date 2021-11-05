(LEAD) Samsung Heavy Q3 net losses widen on one-time cost
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more info; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Friday that its net losses widened in the third quarter from a year earlier due to one-off costs.
Its net losses widened to 124 billion won (US$105 million) in the July-September period from a loss of 7.3 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its operating losses deepened to 110 billion won in the third quarter from an operating loss of 13.4 billion won a year earlier, and sales dropped 11.4 percent on-year to reach 1.49 trillion won over the cited period.
The shipbuilder said the third-quarter losses were due in part to payment of compensation for workers at its Chinese affiliate, which is set to close down due to losses.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(5th LD) Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Moon, EU leader agree to bolster vaccine supplies for developing nations
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
-
(2nd LD) New infections over 2,300 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to boost diplomatic consultations over shortage of urea water solution
-
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense