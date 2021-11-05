KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 33,450 DN 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 105,500 0
ShinhanGroup 37,600 DN 350
Yuhan 60,600 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 144,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 133,500 UP 8,000
DL 63,900 DN 1,400
HyundaiEng&Const 50,600 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,150 UP 300
LX INT 26,400 UP 100
SamsungF&MIns 225,000 DN 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,950 DN 200
Kogas 43,300 DN 450
Hanwha 32,450 UP 150
DB HiTek 59,100 UP 300
CJ 97,300 DN 500
AmoreG 49,400 DN 1,100
HyundaiMtr 215,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 13,300 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 102,500 DN 500
ORION Holdings 16,050 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 7,490 DN 170
CHONGKUNDANG 118,500 DN 1,500
KCC 315,500 DN 3,000
SKBP 98,500 UP 500
TaihanElecWire 2,260 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 DN 850
Daesang 23,800 DN 150
SKNetworks 5,120 DN 60
DongkukStlMill 16,000 DN 850
KIA CORP. 88,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,300 DN 450
SK hynix 107,000 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 684,000 DN 3,000
Daewoong 32,550 UP 50
SamyangFood 80,500 DN 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,600 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 381,500 DN 2,500
TaekwangInd 992,000 DN 12,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,070 UP 40
