KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 30,100 DN 200
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,895 UP 50
LG Corp. 93,500 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 3,500
BoryungPharm 14,450 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 81,300 DN 5,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,000 DN 1,400
Shinsegae 233,500 DN 2,000
Hyosung 99,200 DN 500
LOTTE 33,600 0
Nongshim 277,500 DN 3,500
GCH Corp 29,050 DN 350
LotteChilsung 139,500 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,420 DN 190
POSCO 285,000 DN 12,500
SGBC 79,900 UP 200
DB INSURANCE 58,100 DN 1,400
SamsungElec 70,200 DN 400
NHIS 12,950 DN 50
IlyangPharm 29,900 DN 50
F&F Holdings 40,050 UP 3,100
MERITZ SECU 4,610 DN 45
HtlShilla 80,200 DN 700
Hanmi Science 58,900 UP 700
DongwonInd 235,000 UP 500
SK Discovery 47,800 DN 500
LS 60,200 DN 1,800
GC Corp 255,000 DN 6,500
GS E&C 41,700 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 755,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 181,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,830 UP 20
SKC 174,500 DN 1,000
GS Retail 32,700 UP 200
Ottogi 472,500 DN 1,500
KSOE 102,500 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,850 DN 350
OCI 120,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 59,000 DN 500
KorZinc 505,000 DN 5,000
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
(5th LD) Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea
(LEAD) Moon, EU leader agree to bolster vaccine supplies for developing nations
(3rd LD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
(2nd LD) New infections over 2,300 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs
(LEAD) S. Korea to boost diplomatic consultations over shortage of urea water solution
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense