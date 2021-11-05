KAL 30,100 DN 200

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,895 UP 50

LG Corp. 93,500 UP 400

POSCO CHEMICAL 149,500 UP 3,500

BoryungPharm 14,450 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 81,300 DN 5,400

HYUNDAI STEEL 42,000 DN 1,400

Shinsegae 233,500 DN 2,000

Hyosung 99,200 DN 500

LOTTE 33,600 0

Nongshim 277,500 DN 3,500

GCH Corp 29,050 DN 350

LotteChilsung 139,500 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,420 DN 190

POSCO 285,000 DN 12,500

SGBC 79,900 UP 200

DB INSURANCE 58,100 DN 1,400

SamsungElec 70,200 DN 400

NHIS 12,950 DN 50

IlyangPharm 29,900 DN 50

F&F Holdings 40,050 UP 3,100

MERITZ SECU 4,610 DN 45

HtlShilla 80,200 DN 700

Hanmi Science 58,900 UP 700

DongwonInd 235,000 UP 500

SK Discovery 47,800 DN 500

LS 60,200 DN 1,800

GC Corp 255,000 DN 6,500

GS E&C 41,700 DN 450

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 755,000 UP 4,000

KPIC 181,000 DN 2,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,830 UP 20

SKC 174,500 DN 1,000

GS Retail 32,700 UP 200

Ottogi 472,500 DN 1,500

KSOE 102,500 UP 500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,850 DN 350

OCI 120,500 DN 3,500

LS ELECTRIC 59,000 DN 500

KorZinc 505,000 DN 5,000

(MORE)