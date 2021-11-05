KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,900 DN 60
SamsungElecMech 164,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiMipoDock 76,500 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 44,900 DN 1,200
S-Oil 100,500 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 214,500 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 219,500 DN 9,000
Hanssem 89,600 DN 3,000
HMM 26,700 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 77,900 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 171,000 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,150 DN 150
Mobis 252,500 UP 500
S-1 83,700 0
ZINUS 85,200 UP 4,600
Hanchem 338,500 UP 6,500
DWS 50,000 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,500 DN 200
KUMHOTIRE 5,500 0
KEPCO 23,100 DN 50
SamsungSecu 46,950 DN 200
KG DONGBU STL 10,750 DN 550
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 50,100 DN 600
HyundaiElev 47,000 DN 450
Hanon Systems 14,600 0
SK 247,500 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 50,000 DN 1,100
Handsome 43,000 UP 350
Asiana Airlines 21,950 UP 100
COWAY 77,700 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 DN 2,500
IBK 11,100 DN 150
DONGSUH 34,550 UP 150
SamsungEng 23,600 0
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 DN 500
PanOcean 5,760 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 23,400 DN 50
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
(5th LD) Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea
(LEAD) Moon, EU leader agree to bolster vaccine supplies for developing nations
(3rd LD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
(2nd LD) New infections over 2,300 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs
(LEAD) S. Korea to boost diplomatic consultations over shortage of urea water solution
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense