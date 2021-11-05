KT 30,450 DN 250

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL164000 DN1500

LOTTE TOUR 18,550 DN 600

LG Uplus 14,150 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,200 UP 100

KT&G 86,100 UP 600

DHICO 26,500 UP 250

Doosanfc 53,900 UP 100

LG Display 20,350 0

Kangwonland 26,650 DN 150

NAVER 410,500 DN 1,000

Kakao 128,500 DN 1,500

NCsoft 624,000 UP 29,000

KIWOOM 106,000 DN 1,000

DSME 24,650 UP 650

HDSINFRA 8,100 DN 220

DWEC 6,050 DN 50

DongwonF&B 203,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO KPS 43,200 DN 1,550

LGH&H 1,229,000 DN 10,000

LGCHEM 786,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO E&C 89,900 UP 2,300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 69,400 DN 900

HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,500 DN 250

LGELECTRONICS 123,000 UP 500

Celltrion 209,000 UP 500

Huchems 26,050 DN 1,150

DAEWOONG PHARM 144,000 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 DN 1,600

KIH 86,800 UP 1,000

LOTTE Himart 27,150 DN 750

GS 42,150 DN 650

CJ CGV 29,900 DN 650

LIG Nex1 47,450 DN 250

Fila Holdings 37,000 DN 1,400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,500 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 43,800 DN 650

HANWHA LIFE 3,390 DN 85

AMOREPACIFIC 188,000 UP 1,000

FOOSUNG 19,650 DN 600

(MORE)