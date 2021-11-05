KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 30,450 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL164000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 18,550 DN 600
LG Uplus 14,150 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,200 UP 100
KT&G 86,100 UP 600
DHICO 26,500 UP 250
Doosanfc 53,900 UP 100
LG Display 20,350 0
Kangwonland 26,650 DN 150
NAVER 410,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 128,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 624,000 UP 29,000
KIWOOM 106,000 DN 1,000
DSME 24,650 UP 650
HDSINFRA 8,100 DN 220
DWEC 6,050 DN 50
DongwonF&B 203,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 43,200 DN 1,550
LGH&H 1,229,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 786,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 89,900 UP 2,300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 69,400 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,500 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 123,000 UP 500
Celltrion 209,000 UP 500
Huchems 26,050 DN 1,150
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,300 DN 1,600
KIH 86,800 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 27,150 DN 750
GS 42,150 DN 650
CJ CGV 29,900 DN 650
LIG Nex1 47,450 DN 250
Fila Holdings 37,000 DN 1,400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,800 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 3,390 DN 85
AMOREPACIFIC 188,000 UP 1,000
FOOSUNG 19,650 DN 600
(MORE)
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
(5th LD) Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea
(LEAD) Moon, EU leader agree to bolster vaccine supplies for developing nations
(3rd LD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
(2nd LD) New infections over 2,300 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs
(LEAD) S. Korea to boost diplomatic consultations over shortage of urea water solution
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense