KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 233,500 DN 6,000
POONGSAN 32,100 DN 750
KBFinancialGroup 55,100 DN 900
Hansae 23,900 UP 450
LX HAUSYS 67,700 DN 800
Youngone Corp 43,550 DN 250
CSWIND 60,900 DN 700
GKL 15,700 DN 350
KOLON IND 81,900 DN 2,000
HanmiPharm 281,500 UP 8,500
BNK Financial Group 8,440 DN 240
emart 163,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY419 00 DN750
KOLMAR KOREA 43,950 DN 400
HANJINKAL 56,500 DN 100
DoubleUGames 66,000 DN 800
CUCKOO 20,400 UP 350
COSMAX 120,500 DN 2,000
MANDO 64,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 864,000 DN 1,000
INNOCEAN 57,700 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 39,550 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,200 UP 50
Netmarble 123,000 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 451,000 DN 17,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S61800 DN400
ORION 116,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,950 DN 150
BGF Retail 165,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 174,000 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 24,750 DN 750
HYOSUNG TNC 566,000 DN 39,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 650,000 DN 32,000
SKBS 257,000 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 13,300 DN 300
KakaoBank 57,200 DN 2,800
HYBE 383,500 UP 27,000
SK ie technology 145,500 DN 6,500
DL E&C 131,500 DN 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 8,810 DN 90
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(5th LD) Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Moon, EU leader agree to bolster vaccine supplies for developing nations
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
-
(2nd LD) New infections over 2,300 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to boost diplomatic consultations over shortage of urea water solution
-
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense