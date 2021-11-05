Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coway Q3 net profit up 16.9 pct. to 136.5 bln won

All News 15:56 November 05, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 136.5 billion won (US$115.2 million), up 16.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 2.9 percent on-year to 163.8 billion won. Revenue increased 16.7 percent to 934 billion won.
