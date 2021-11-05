Lee congratulates Yoon on presidential nomination
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), on Friday congratulated former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl on winning the presidential nomination of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP).
"Rather than engaging in a political fight, I hope we will compete in good faith over how to make people's lives better and how to make the country more hopeful," Lee told reporters during his campaigning at the Kyungpook National University in Daegu.
The presidential election scheduled for March 9 is expected to be largely a competition between Lee and Yoon, though two other candidates, Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party and Sim Sang-jeung of the minor progressive Justice Party, have declared their bids.
