With KBO postseason win in sight, manager counting on young starter
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- With two of his team's top starters from the regular season out with injuries, Doosan Bears' manager Kim Tae-hyoung will lean on a young right-hander to close out a postseason series Friday.
The Bears are a win away from capturing the best-of-three first round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason against the LG Twins, following their 5-1 victory Thursday.
Kim will send the 22-year-old Gwak Been to the mound for Friday's game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul for only his second career postseason start.
Gwak acquitted himself well in his postseason debut on Monday against the Kiwoom Heroes, giving up a run on two hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
The Bears are without injured starters Ariel Miranda and Walker Lockett. Rather than forcing Gwak to start on three days' rest in the absence of other viable starting options, Kim could have gone with a bullpen day and decided to ride his relievers to piece together 27 outs or more.
But in his pregame interview Friday, Kim said he wanted a proper starter at the beginning of the game.
"In a short series like this, it's hard to get the momentum back if you lose it in the first couple of innings," Kim said. "And relievers who are forced to start can struggle in those early innings. We just need Gwak Been to hold the fort for the first few innings."
The manager then added, "Gwak Been will be the most important player for us tonight."
Gwak went 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA in three regular season games against the Twins this year. He walked 11 and hit six batters in only 12 1/3 innings.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(5th LD) Moon asks Pope Francis to visit N. Korea
-
(LEAD) Moon, EU leader agree to bolster vaccine supplies for developing nations
-
(3rd LD) New cases over 2,400 for 2nd day; deaths reach 10-month high amid eased restrictions
-
(2nd LD) New infections over 2,300 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor ministry
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to boost diplomatic consultations over shortage of urea water solution
-
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense