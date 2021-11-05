Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
------------------
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
SEOUL -- Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was named the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday in a move that pits the political novice championing the rule of law against a progressive politician seeking to extend the liberal rule in the election four months away.
Yoon won 47.85 percent of votes cast in a four-day poll of party members and the general public this week, followed by Rep. Hong Joon-pyo with 41.50 percent. Former Rep. Yoo Seong-min won 7.47 percent, while former Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong won 3.17 percent.
------------------
(News Focus) Uncompromising prosecutor emerges as unlikely hope of conservatives
SEOUL -- Yoon Seok-youl is a former prosecutor who was best known for standing up to power before a series of high-profile clashes with the Moon Jae-in administration launched him into politics and landed him the presidential nomination of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday.
The 60-year-old is a newcomer to the conservative party and has little to show for political experience or alignment with the party's core tenets and values.
------------------
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae launches task force to tackle supply shortage of urea water solution
SEOUL -- The presidential office Cheong Wa Dae has launched a task force to tackle supply shortages of urea water solution (UWS), a key material used in diesel vehicles to reduce emissions, an official said Friday.
"We will establish a comprehensive response system like we have for material, components and equipment sectors so that we can utilize various channels to check cooperation in industrial and logistics communities, and diplomatic efforts with urea production countries, like China," said Park Soo-hyun, senior Cheong Wa Dae secretary for public communication.
------------------
PM reiterates reluctance over additional COVID-19 relief grants
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum on Friday reiterated his reluctance to spending another round of universal COVID-19 relief grants as proposed by Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), saying that a "long discussion" is needed to deal with the issue.
"We have not reached an agreement on whether that is the right way," Kim said during a session of the special parliamentary committee on budget and accounts in Seoul where lawmakers reviewed the government's budget proposal for the next year.
------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea secures 120 mln Pfizer vaccine doses for 2022
SEOUL -- South Korea on Friday signed a deal with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. to buy 30 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to be administered next year, bringing the total amount to 120 million, health authorities here said.
The deal has an option for an additional 30 million doses, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). In August, the two sides signed a separate contract for 30 million doses and an option for 30 million doses.
------------------
Prosecutors' office raided in connection with opposition's political meddling scandal
SEOUL -- The Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) was raided Friday as part of a probe into allegations that a sitting prosecutor conspired with the main opposition party to investigate pro-government figures when opposition presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl was in office as prosecutor general, sources said.
Authorities are currently looking into suspicions that Son Jun-sung, a prosecutor who previously served at the SPO, asked the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) to file a complaint against pro-government figures just before the general elections in April last year so that the prosecution could launch investigations.
------------------
N. Korea says weapons development is 'inevitable choice' for self-defense