(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
(LEAD) S. Korea bids farewell to late former President Roh
-
Probe underway into teenager's death after vaccination
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
(LEAD) Moon, EU leader agree to bolster vaccine supplies for developing nations
-
Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
Single mom gets 20-yr prison term for neglecting 3-yr old daughter to death
-
(2nd LD) New infections over 2,300 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor ministry
-
(3rd LD) Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon wins opposition presidential nomination
-
Bears defeat Twins to open KBO postseason series