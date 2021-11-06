Blinken to host virtual meeting on COVID-19 with counterparts from S. Korea, others
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host a meeting next week with his counterparts from other countries including South Korea to discuss ways to jointly tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the state department said Friday.
The virtual meeting will be held Wednesday.
"This global pandemic requires global action -- and continued focus -- which is why I will convene a virtual COVID-19 Ministerial on November 10, 2021," Blinken said in a released statement.
"Foreign Ministers must play a central role to bring this pandemic to an end and prepare for the future," added the statement.
An informed diplomat source here said the meeting will be attended by South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and top diplomats and officials from about 20 other countries.
"We will discuss efforts to accelerate toward vaccine equity and impact. We will discuss the need for sustainable financing for global health security. We will also assess the role of enhanced regional collaboration and coordinated political leadership in current and future preparedness and response," Blinken said of the upcoming ministerial talks.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
