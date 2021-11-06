Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

November 06, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/09 Sunny 0

Incheon 20/11 Sunny 0

Suwon 21/08 Sunny 0

Cheongju 21/09 Sunny 10

Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 20/06 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/11 Sunny 0

Jeonju 22/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/17 Sunny 20

Daegu 20/08 Sunny 0

Busan 21/14 Sunny 10

