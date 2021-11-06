Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 November 06, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 06 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/09 Sunny 0
Incheon 20/11 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/08 Sunny 0
Cheongju 21/09 Sunny 10
Daejeon 21/09 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 20/06 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/11 Sunny 0
Jeonju 22/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 22/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/17 Sunny 20
Daegu 20/08 Sunny 0
Busan 21/14 Sunny 10
