Military reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 11:11 November 06, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported seven additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,074, the defense ministry said.

All the newly confirmed cases were found to be breakthrough infections.

With the latest tally, there have been 374 breakthrough cases in the military.

A soldier receives a COVID-19 test at a testing center in central Seoul, in this file photo taken May 25, 2021. (Yonhap)

Keywords
#military #coronavirus
