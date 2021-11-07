Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 07, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/09 Cloudy 20

Incheon 20/11 Cloudy 20

Suwon 21/09 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 21/09 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 22/09 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 19/06 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 20/11 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 22/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/09 Sunny 10

Jeju 23/17 Cloudy 10

Daegu 20/08 Sunny 20

Busan 22/15 Sunny 20

(END)

