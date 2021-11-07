Prosecution spokespersons' official phones seized amid criticism of press survillance
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (Yonhap) -- The inspection department of the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office (SPPO) has seized mobile phones of former and incumbent SPPO spokespersons as part of an investigation into cases allegedly involving opposition presidential nominee Yoon Seok-youl, sparking criticism the office is trying to spying on the press.
The official phones of current SPPO spokesperson Suh In-sun and her two predecessors were seized on Oct. 29 as the inspection office pressured Suh to turn the devices in voluntarily or face an inspection for noncooperation, sources said.
Suh's phone was currently in use, and she was keeping the devices of her two predecessors, which haven't been in use since they left their jobs. SPPO spokespersons use official phones to respond to queries from reporters.
The inspection office said the seizure was part of an investigation into cases allegedly involving former Prosecutor General Yoon, including allegations that the top prosecutors' office conspired with the main opposition People Power Party to open an investigation into key ruling camp figures.
But the seizure sparked criticism the SPPO is trying to spy on the press.
Yoon was prosecutor general until his retirement in early March. Since then, he joined the main opposition party and was selected as its standard-bearer for the March 9 presidential election.
(END)
-
BLACKPINK's Lisa makes second appearance on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Money'
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
BTS 'Dynamite' certified triple platinum in U.S.
-
Gov't warns of strict response to foreigners violating COVID-19 rules over Halloween
-
S. Korea to ease entry restrictions on migrant workers later this month: labor minister
-
Moon to report S. Korea's goal of cutting emissions at U.N. climate summit
-
Office workers, students struggle to return to in-person life as 'living with COVID-19' kicks off
-
(Yonhap Interview) Russia hopes for resumption of cross-border logistics project with two Koreas: minister
-
Prosecutors demand 1 1/2-year prison term for labor leader over illegal rallies
-
Single mom gets 20-yr prison term for neglecting 3-yr old daughter to death
-
Prosecutors demand death penalty for adoptive mother in appeals trial of fatal child abuse case
-
(LEAD) New cases over 2,000 for 4th day amid relaxed virus curbs
-
Nearly 1,500 caught drunk driving in first 4 days of 'living with COVID-19': police
-
(LEAD) Memorial for Korean victims of atomic bomb erected in Japan's Nagasaki